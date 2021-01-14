Cast your line during free fishing weekend, Jan. 16-17

MADISON – Grab your gear and get fishing Jan. 16-17 during the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Winter Free Fishing Weekend. This event is a great time to discover the fun and excitement of winter fishing without a license or trout stamp.

Anglers can fish any water bodies in the state where there is an open season. All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species.

As a reminder, anglers cannot fish spring trout ponds during the Winter Free Fishing Weekend. Please review the trout regulations and 2020-2021 Hook and Line regulations for more information.

All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species. If you plan to keep your catch, be sure to consult the DNR's Safe Eating Guidelines to stay informed of potential consumption advisories impacting some water bodies throughout the state.

Helpful Reminders

This year, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, there will be no scheduled events to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend.