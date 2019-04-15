A Menomonie couple Friday opened the city’s first retail store dedicated to CBD products.
CBD Menomonie, 1320 N. Broadway St., Suite 3, offers CBD-infused oils, gels, bath products, gummies, coffee, shampoo, skincare and other products, said owner Amanda Daul.
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a derivative of hemp and legal in Wisconsin to purchase. It must contain less than 0.3 percent THC, the compound in marijuana that produces a high. As a result, CBD oil does not have the psychoactive properties of marijuana, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The 2018 Farm Bill declassified hemp as a controlled substance, and farmers can grow and process hemp in Wisconsin with a license, according to the DATCP.
The store’s opening was a whirlwind for Daul and her husband Lucas: They started exploring the idea of a retail store on March 18. A month later, CBD Menomonie is open for business.
The couple had the idea after Amanda found CBD oil helped her manage pain. From surgery to injections to a massage chair, nothing worked to address her pain as well as CBD oil, Amanda said.
Other CBD products have helped her manage social anxiety, she said, and family members have used it to help treat depression.
The couple opened the store hoping to educate the community, offer free classes and have a wider choice of vendors to buy from locally.
“It’s hard to find a consistent brand around here that we enjoy, and going out on our own we get to pick our vendors, pick product that we’ve tried and that our friends have tried,” Amanda said.
The store will carry some Wisconsin hemp products, including PriceLand Hemp of Black River Falls.
Amanda recommends checking with a doctor before buying products.
“We will answer any questions, and if there’s anything we don’t know, we have lots of resources … but if people want to try it, consult with a physician. That’s the one thing we always recommend,” Amanda said.
Amanda met many local residents who already use CBD products, but wants to inform the rest of the community: “We’re just getting people used to that idea that this isn’t marijuana. This isn’t going to get you high.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved one cannabis-derived product to treat seizures, but has not approved any other CBD-related product as a drug or supplement with medicinal value.
However, the FDA “recognizes the potential therapeutic opportunities” of cannabis products, and is holding a national public hearing in Maryland May 31 for people to share input about the products, safety and regulations. The public can submit comments for the hearing by visiting www.fda.gov and search the phrase “cannabis public hearing.”
CBD Menomonie is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
