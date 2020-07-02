Chippewa, Dunn County sites set to host Fourth of July fireworks shows this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fireworks shows are a staple of the Fourth of July.

These flamboyant displays of aerial artistry can be found across the nation and that’s no different closer to home.

The fireworks display in Menomonie is scheduled to go on as planned, while in Chippewa County The SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls and city of Cornell will be hosting fireworks shows on Friday evening with a few private shows from homes on Lake Wissota being visible on Saturday.

In Menomonie, the chamber of commerce was motivated to continue on with its fireworks display over Lake Menomin despite the cancellation of all other Freedom Fest activities. Chamber CEO Ashley DeMuth said fireworks provide a safe activity for the community and it has provided something for locals to look forward to.

“It’s a celebration, it’s a holiday, and it really is something that families celebrate together,” DeMuth said. “So we wanted to make sure we still had something that was social-distance appropriate and folks can spread out and watch fireworks.”

The chamber has distributed a flyer showcasing a dozen viewing areas around the lake to view the show, in addition to the option of watching on a boat on the lake.