Chippewa Valley business leaders rally together in asking for legislative support for the region

Farrow said needing to find and keep skilled workers in the Chippewa Valley is essential for the health of the local economy, and speaking directly to legislators in Madison is a way for the chambers to help them understand the economic climate in the area.

“One of the things we brought up as a united front was the issues we face in our workforce and attracting and retaining a skilled workforce,” Farrow said. “It’s critical to us. We shared with our legislators the hope that youth apprenticeships, college internships and high school youth apprenticeship programs all continue and remain funded. We know those programs are working and we want to continue that. We also talked a lot about broadband, because we know that issue is critical for development in all three of our counties, and without it, it’s very hard for economic development to happen. That’s an example of an issue that legislators coming from an urban setting may not know or understand how important that issue is to us.”