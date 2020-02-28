Chippewa Valley business leaders rally together in asking for legislative support for the region

Issues related to workforce, public education, transportation and broadband matter to Chippewa Valley business leaders.
Together, the Chippewa Valley Alliance — a partnership between the chamber of commerces for Menomonie, Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire — organized the annual Chippewa Valley Rally this week at the state capitol to inform legislators about the issues that affect local communities.
“This really helps us get a unified voice and we can bring some of these issues forward,” Menomonie Area Chamber CEO Ashley DeMuth said. “They’re not unique issues but it’s a good opportunity for us to get in front of those representatives and senators and let them know what’s going on in our area...It’s really a way that we can get our members in our community feeling empowered that their voice really does make a difference.”
Michelle Farrow, Workforce Development coordinator for the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said the event is important because the knowledge business leaders possess in the Chippewa Valley is unique and may be useful to legislators in the state's capitol.
“The businesses in the Chippewa Valley are very unified and when we are able to go down to Madison and represent our area to the state together, it’s very impactful,” Farrow said. “We’re meeting with legislators from around the state who don’t necessarily know where the Chippewa Valley is or have never been to our area of the state. So, it’s important for us to bring our knowledge to them.”
The event is in its 26th year and it started as way for this area of the state to have a voice. With much of the population of Wisconsin residing in the southern and eastern regions of the state, the rally provides a chance to speak about the issues that matter to the business people of western Wisconsin.
“The people in this area have economic issues that are important to us, and this is an opportunity every year to visit the state capitol and bring needs and information and celebrations to lawmakers across the state,” Scott Rogers, governmental affairs and workforce director for the Eau Claire Area Chamber, said.
The event began with a briefing of the issues and the group of about 100 individuals broke into smaller groups for afternoon appointments with legislators from across the state.
An evening reception brought local representatives together with the group to continue discussion on the issues. The day’s message also included thanking legislators for recent work in support of the Chippewa Valley. Last year’s budget had some favorable outcomes for the region, Rogers said.
Hearing from business owners and community leaders is also a change from the typical voices lawmakers hear from.
You have free articles remaining.
“Lawmakers are used to hearing from specific interest groups or paid lobbyists, etcetera, and here’s a chance for them to hear from regular business people and community leaders about some issues,” he said.
This year’s rally focused on workforce challenges, public education, critical infrastructure and government effectiveness and value.
Local business leaders spoke to legislators about providing workforce training opportunities to address shortages in careers such as nursing and other health-care fields among other areas of employment, DeMuth said.
Broadband continues to be a big discussion, not just locally but statewide, she said. Challenges regarding broadband can affect education and the workforce. With a growing number of individuals using online resources to seek employment a lack of quality broadband can hinder job seekers.
Farrow said needing to find and keep skilled workers in the Chippewa Valley is essential for the health of the local economy, and speaking directly to legislators in Madison is a way for the chambers to help them understand the economic climate in the area.
“One of the things we brought up as a united front was the issues we face in our workforce and attracting and retaining a skilled workforce,” Farrow said. “It’s critical to us. We shared with our legislators the hope that youth apprenticeships, college internships and high school youth apprenticeship programs all continue and remain funded. We know those programs are working and we want to continue that. We also talked a lot about broadband, because we know that issue is critical for development in all three of our counties, and without it, it’s very hard for economic development to happen. That’s an example of an issue that legislators coming from an urban setting may not know or understand how important that issue is to us.”
Rally attendees also asked for support in providing quality roads that help maintain good vehicle condition. Promoting apprenticeship program opportunities, innovation in education and supporting personal and professional growth were also discussed in regards to education.
Apprenticeships provide real-life experience for individuals not wanting to attend four-year institutions or technical schools.
“Legislators all were really interested in talking about youth apprenticeship programs and getting youth involved while they’re in high school or young adults out on their own in learning about these careers,” DeMuth said.
The event has gradually increasing in attendance, Roger said, and those who join in the advocacy find it beneficial. DeMuth said community members should not hesitate to contact their local chambers to voice their position if a specific issue is impacting them. If there is growing concern on certain issues, the alliance could consider adding it to its list for its next rally.
Certain issues impact people across the state, but getting in contact with local lawmakers allows Chippewa Valley concerns to be heard by the people who have the power to create the change the region is looking for, DeMuth said.
“These are the people who are giving us a larger voice and many folks feel that their representatives and their senators are out of reach, and they’re not,” she said. “They’re people just like us and residents of Wisconsin who these issues matter to them.”