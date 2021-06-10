Chippewa Valley museum to host multi-community scavenger hunt July 4th

For the second summer in a row, Chippewa Valley Museum is offering a scavenger hunt connecting past to present. Visit historic summer recreation sites around the Chippewa Valley while discovering how things were — and how things are.

Participants will receive complimentary admission to the Museum to see exhibits and a special display of summer recreation items from the collections. The Searching for Summer Scavenger Hunt features 16 locations, runs June 26 through July 11, and includes locations in Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie and Eau Claire. Those who complete the scavenger hunt, which includes a clue inside Chippewa Valley Museum, will be entered into a prize drawing.

"We all enjoy summer and the outdoors a little bit differently. This scavenger hunt will show you, or maybe remind you, of a few activities to add to the summer bucket list," says creator and Chippewa Valley Museum Curator of collections, Diana Peterson. "The tidbits of local history adds extra fun to the search.”

The Searching for Summer Scavenger Hunt was developed in lieu of the museum’s annual Fourth of July Fun Fair. The Chippewa Valley Museum will be open during our current business hours on the Fourth of July will special admission deals. It will not host its annual Fourth of July Fun Fair.

Residents are encouraged to explore the Chippewa Valley through a variety of Summer Recreation history in the Chippewa Valley. All participants are entered to win a $100 grand prize or one of two July 4th themed baskets provided by the Chippewa Valley Museum store. Our prizes and development are possible thanks to Charter Bank, West Grand Avenue, Downtown Eau Claire Inc, Volume One, and Chippewa Valley Family.

