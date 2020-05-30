Colfax woman killed in Washburn County crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 20-year-old Colfax woman died Friday in a car crash in Washburn County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Washburn County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 53 shortly before 1 p.m. near Spooner.

The initial investigation indicated the vehicle lost control, went into the ditch and rolled several times, authorities said.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Colfax, and the front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Houlton, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Spooner Health. The back seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died.

Authorities are withholding the name of the victim until family can be notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

