Community Conversations features ‘The Righteous Mind’

On Saturday, Feb. 15, Dr. Mark Neumann from LaCrosse will be presenting a video and discussion of the book “The Righteous Mind, Why Good People are Divided by Politics & Religion.” The presentation will be at the Menomonie Public Library from 1 to 3 PM.

“The Righteous Mind” by psychologist Jonathan Haidt was published in 2012. He states that our beliefs come from intuition and we rationalize these initial beliefs. If you want to persuade others, you have to appeal to their sentiments or underlying moral intuitions.

Haidt feels that we can learn from people who disagree with us. That requires that we open our minds to the moral intuitions of other people.

