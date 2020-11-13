CVTC breaks ground on Manufacturing Education Center addition

A multi-million dollar addition to a local college is officially under construction.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning at Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Manufacturing Education Center in Eau Claire. A scaled-down event was held to accommodate COVID-19 safety measures and featured CVTC leadership, faculty and press. Now under construction is a 10,000 square-foot addition onto the southeast corner of the building to expand the existing welding program facilities.

CVTC President Bruce Barker said the addition on the pre-existing Manufacturing Education Center will help ready students for a prosperous career in the workforce and aid the college’s ability to further develop their programming in multiple fields.

“This addition will be helping all of our courses and all of our students by helping them get to the next level,” Barker said. “As a part of our referendum, it is our first step also in the upgrading of some of the other areas of CVTC. We don’t get to build new buildings very often, and we certainly don’t have referendums very often, so this is really a milestone for our college. But more importantly, this is a milestone for our entire region.”