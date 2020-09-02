CVTC honors top educators

Students have commented on Reidt’s personal relationship with her students. “One major thing I love about having Chrystal as a teacher is the fact that I can joke around with her and she will joke right back,” wrote one student. “There are times where I just need a few minutes break so I will just talk to her about life. She is a wonderful teacher.”

Former student Mik Devereaux noted in support for Ron Keys that he previously hated taking chemistry classes and hoped the one with Keys would be different. “He was upbeat, cheerful, funny and full of life,” Devereaux wrote. “As the semester progressed, I saw an educator fully devoted to his students and their learning. His lessons were engaging and fun.”

“My personal philosophy of teaching always culminates with one word – passion, wrote Keys, who served on the Mondovi School Board for 12 years. “There has never been a single day in my 30-plus years of teaching that I awoke not wanting to go to work as a professional educator. For me, curiosity as a science teacher drives the passion. Or is it passion of science that drives the curiosity? I am constantly searching for that next exciting lab or updating a mediocre lab to higher standards.”