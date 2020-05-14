Dunn County issues order advocating safe business practices, advising against large gatherings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dunn County Health Department has issued a local order after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the Wisconsin Department of Health Services safer at home order.

Together health department Director KT Gallagher, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd and Menomonie Police Chief Eric released a joint statement regarding the next steps to keep the community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response the health department issued administrative order 20-01 which states mass gatherings are advised to be avoided, businesses shall use safe business practices, all non-essential travel is discouraged and schools shall remain closed. The order is effective immediately and will remain until May 26.

"Our next steps center on working in partnership with citizens, business owners, clergy and other various community members to implement best practices to protect ourselves from COVID-19," the joint press release states. "This is absolutely necessary because COVID-19 can spread from one low-symptom person to dozens of people without them even realizing they are jeopardizing the health of others."

Local law enforcement will no longer enforce or respond to possible violations of the previous state order, the release states, as the new order looks to turn from an enforcement order to a partnership.