Experiential learning continues in Stout Plastic Lab, remotely and virtually

MENOMONIE — In University of Wisconsin-Stout’s Plastics Lab, students banter about their pet dogs as they collect data from a differential scanning calorimetry that measures the thermal properties of plastics.

Not that much different from a lab in years past. However, with COVID-19, the students aren’t able to be in the laboratory together because of social distancing requirements. But they are still learning experientially together, using computer remote control and virtual meetings, even though they may be miles apart.

“I enjoy that we each have been able to take our turn with controlling the programs we are running,” said plastics engineering major Heather Rinehart, a junior from Bloomer. When it is not our turn, we are still able to view and discuss the program our groupmate is inputting.”

One major difference is students can’t physically load the materials into the analyzers, Rinehart said. “If something doesn’t go right, we don’t have the ability to physically troubleshoot the problem,” Rinehart added.

“However, we are still able to see the troubleshooting process. It’s almost easier to see what our professor is doing because we aren’t trying to crowd around the equipment. Other than that, running the experiment with the computer is the same.”