The National Farm Safety and Health Week, Sept. 16-22, was the week dedicated to different topics related to agricultural safety. As we move into the fall harvest season, it provides an opportunity to highlight and focus on some of those key safety considerations to help everybody stay safe during harvest.
Farming ranks as the most dangerous industry in the U.S. with a yearly death rate of 20.4 farm work related deaths for every 100,000 workers — six times higher than the combined average for all U.S. workers, according to the National Safety Council.
Cheryl Skjolaas, University of Wisconsin-Extension agricultural safety specialist at UW-Madison, reports, “there are a lot of different occupational hazards within farming because we cover such a diverse type of agriculture. Especially here in Wisconsin as we will not only be harvesting corn and soybeans, we still have some alfalfa that might be taken as a fourth crop.
We’re going to be having cranberries and potatoes, but will all of that, some of the common factors is that we’re using machines, we’re using tractors, and we’re taking some of those products as feed for livestock. Within each of those systems are different types of risk — from machinery entanglements to falls off of equipment to operating that equipment at all times of the day and night because we have weather that we have to deal with.”
Skjolaas also provided these safety tips for producers: “The harvest season can be really stressful. Take breaks, give yourself a rest from that equipment that you’re operating. Eat well so that your body has that nutrition to keep it going throughout the day. Get good sleep, know to take that break from the day. Also, be sure to spend that time with family. Be sure that you’re in the best shape throughout the season.”
Work safely around grain
“Make sure everyone, including family and employees, working around stored grain understands the hazards and proper safety procedures,” North Dakota State University Extension Service agricultural engineer Ken Hellevang says.
“Too many people ignore safety practices and suffer severe injury or death while working around grain,” he adds. “They get trapped in grain, tangled in auger flighting, or develop respiratory problems from exposure to grain dust and mold particles.”
Over 65 percent of the cases in a research study that reviewed details of more than 1,200 “confined space” deaths and injuries in agriculture from 1964 to 2010 resulted in one or more deaths. (Journal of Agricultural Safety and Health. 19(2): 83-100)
Seventy-one percent of the cases were in grain storage facilities. “The analysis suggests that the number of cases is increasing rather dramatically over the last many years, though I would suggest that part of that trend might be attributed to better reporting about these kinds of incidents,” said John Shutske, Director of the UW Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and agricultural engineering specialist.
Grain bins, silos, manure pits are all common on-farm confined spaces. When these types of structures are located off of farms (in factories, refineries, etc.) confined spaces are tightly regulated with an elaborate set of protocols required to enter them safely.
The National Agricultural Safety Database (NASD) contains detailed, farm-specific information to improve safety in these types of facilities and structures. Documents such as “Grain Bin Entrapment” can be used as training information for farm workers and family members.
Tips
Here are a few absolutely essential recommendations provided by Dr. Shutske for use when working around grain storage facilities:
- Warn family, employees, and visitors of the dangers of flowing grain.
- Place warning decals on all bin entrances and gravity wagons.
- Have an established form of nonverbal communication. It is difficult to hear over the equipment noise.
- Turn off and lock out power controls (see Lockout/Tagout Module) to unloading conveyors before entering a bin.
- Always use a body harness with a lifeline secured to the outside of the bin, and have at least two observers during bin entry.
- Secure grain storage areas to prevent unauthorized entry.
“There is so much to do if we want to make future progress to make farms safer and more healthful places to work,” said Shutske. “These efforts require all who provide services, technical information and products to farmers to work together to make a difference.”
“We’re fortunate here in Wisconsin to have many individuals involved in a variety of safety and health programs,” said Skjolaas.
The Dunn County UW-Extension office has provided a variety of training, including youth tractor and machinery safety certification, farm accident rescue training for firefighters, first responders and EMS workers, and skidsteer training for on-farm employees. Please contact our office if you are interested in any of these trainings as many have been recorded and are available for viewing.
If you would more information, please visit the UW Agricultural Safety and Health website at https://fyi.uwex.edu/agsafety/
