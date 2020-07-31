Farmer aids Boyceville FFA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dunn County farmer Michael Wold directed $2,500 to Boyceville FFA through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

As part of its mission, the organization will use the funds to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to more than 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.

“A better life is Bayer’s goal. Farmers are invested in their communities, they root for their neighbors, and they know when and where there is a need,” said Al Mitchell, vice president corporate engagement, Bayer. “Farmers are one of America’s best resources, which is why Grow Communities partners with them to direct donations to the organizations they are passionate about and that make a positive impact and a better life in communities.”

To learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0