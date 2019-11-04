Four finalists to be the next UW-Stout Chancellor have been announced.
University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced Mark L. Biermann, Katherine P. Frank, Christopher Grant Maples and Jennifer E. Orlikoff are the four remaining candidates to be selected as UW-Stout’s eighth chancellor.
Biermann is currently the Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Valparaiso University in Indiana. Frank is the Vice President of Academic Innovation and Professor of English at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington. Maples is the interim President at Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Oregon. Orlikoff is the Campus President at Potomac State College of West Virginia University in Keyser, West Virginia.
The new chancellor would replace Bob Meyer, who announced his retirement back in March. Meyer served the university for 32 years and the previous five as chancellor.
You have free articles remaining.
On Aug. 19, Patrick Guilfoile took over the position in an interim role. Guilfoile had been the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs since July 2015. During the university’s Opening Day activities on Aug. 26, Guilfoile announced to faculty and staff that he would be retiring in 2020 and would not be a candidate for the chancellor position.
The four candidates will participate in separate public forums that students, faculty, staff and the community will be invited to attend. Biermann is slated to present on Friday, Maples is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11, Orlikoff will speak Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Frank will be presenting on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Presentations will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center on the UW-Stout campus.
Finalist will be interview by Cross and the Special Regent Committee on Nov. 19. The committee will recommend one candidate that must be approved by the full Board of Regents.
The 10-member search and screen committee was led by Regent Jason R. Plante and Associate Professor Julie Bates-Maves of the College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences.