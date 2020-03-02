Frank assumes role as UW-Stout Chancellor with a future focused on diversity, sustainability and student success

“We know we have a wonderful job placement rate post-graduation at 98.7 percent,” Frank said, “but how do we ensure along that pathway into and through this institution we’re doing the best job that we can to support student success along all points of their educational journey.”

Its been a busy few months since the university’s announcement of Frank’s hire and although moving to a new part of the country is a process, Frank said the transition has been seamless for her and her husband Joe Dvorsky.

“Comprehensively speaking it could not have been a smoother transition and people on and off campus could not have been more welcoming or more helpful for us as we join this community,” she said.

Looking to the future, Frank feels the university needs to continue thinking about its identity. As a polytechnic university, leadership needs to ask what that means now and what it means in the future and if the institution is fulfilling the answer to those questions.

Through multiple visits prior to taking over Frank has grown to understand the identity UW-Stout has and being able to lead the university is very rewarding.

“I already feel very much attached to this university,” she said. “I am understanding what it means to be ‘Stout Proud’ and why we are so proud of what we do as a university and the success of our students after they leave us. It’s truly a remarkable place and I couldn’t be more honored to serve.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.