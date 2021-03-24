From the Files, Week of March 24

145 Years
March 25, 1876
As we go to press we learn that a frightful accident occurred near Twenty-two mile Ford last Wednesday. A party of men were at work in a stone quarry near the Ford, getting out material for the new Catholic church. They were loosening a large boulder and a mass of rock which unexpectedly fell, crushing two young men, Kanute Severson and George Feegan, to death, and badly injuring a brother of Severson and breaking the leg of another man. The sad affair created much excitement in that vicinity and the feeling of sorrow is wide-spread, as the unfortunate parties were highly esteemed.
135 Years
March 27, 1886
An order for $65.75, given by the Chippewa Logging Company , was offered at the bank of A.Tainter & Son for discount, last Monday, by a young man who said his name was Frank Lantz. As the order was drawn in favor of some other name Mr. French, the cashier, suspected something wrong, and telephoned to the company at Chippewa Falls. It was at once revealed that the order was stolen and Marshal Diedrich promptly arrested the young man. The next day the sheriff came over and took the prisoner to Chippewa Falls. Besides the order, the fellow was accused of stealing money and clothing from the boarding house if the Company, some of which was found in his possession.
125 Years
March 27, 1896
Miss Marie Stori, of this city, who is soprano soloist in St. Ignatius Episcopal church in New Your, made a great hit in an entertainment given for the benefit of the Cuban insurgents at Grand Central Place, March 22. She appears on the program as dramatic soprano, singing with a band accompaniment of fifty pieces and a chorus of fifty voices. In the midst of a song, says the report, the applause was so great that she had to stop, acknowledge the encore, and then finish the number. She had three recalls during the evening and many compliments from musicians afterwards. Miss Stori’s friends in Menomonie will rejoice that she is winning recognition in her chosen field of labor.
100 Years
March 24, 1921
President L.D. Harvey’s portrait is being painted by Christian Abramson, the artist who has just completed Gov. Phillip’s portrait. The work is being done in rooms on the first floor of the Stout Institute and has been in progress almost a week.
Mr. Abramson has been sent here from Madison by a committee of four, who represent a body of state educators and old heads of institutions, to get a good portrait of Mr. Harvey to be hung in the state superintendent’s office in the State Capitol.
This honor has been accorded Mr. Harvey as he was chosen as an outstanding example of public service in education. This is the first time such an honor has been paid an educator in this state.
Mr. Abramson has done state work in New York and came to Wisconsin from there. He is making a study of Mr. Harvey’s personality in order to “give his life history,” as he said, “if I can, in one dimension. I must get the four dimensions vibrating in the atmosphere on one surface.”
75 Years
March 27, 1946
Assemblyman Earl W. Hanson, Elk Mound, has drafted a bill that he will introduce at the next session of the state legislature, which, if approved by that body, would give the Stout Institute authority to construct a new dormitory that would be financed on a self liquidating basis.
Pres. Verne C. Fryklund said such a new dormitory would replace the Tainter hall and Tainter Annex. These two buildings are now taxed to capacity and house 90 women students of the school. The new dormitory would have a capacity large enough to house about 200 women students, he said. Dr. Fryklund said the new dormitory would probably be erected between the Tainter hall and Annex, and somewhat to the front of that site.
50 Years
March 24, 1971
Miss Becky Brezina, Boyceville, won the Dunn County spelling contest held Saturday in Boyceville. Miss Brezina, an eighth grade student, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Brezina, Boycelivve. On Saturday, April 17, she will travel to Minneapolis to participate in the Minneapolis Tribune Upper Midwest spelling bee championship. The Tribune champion will be awarded an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C., to compete in the national finals in June.
The Tribune winner will also receive a 24 volume set of Encyclopedia Britannica, and the school of the champion will receive a Zenith shortwave portable Trans-Oceanic radio. Miss Brezina was awarded a gold merit pin and a Paper-Mate deluxe pen for winning the county contest. Other contestants- Mark Flaten, Colfax, Gerry Saxton, Elk Mound, and Dian Seidl, Menomonie- received certificates of merit.
25 Years
March 24, 1996
The long distance education room at US-Stout is home to an impressive collection of high technology. There are television monitors which range from a 70 inch big screen at the front of the room, to two 32 inch Zeniths mounted high on each side wall, to another monitor directly in front of the instructor at the back of the room.
A touch panel device in front of the speaker allows for moving either to the front or rear camera to show students or other speakers, or to zoom in and out on the desk to show printed materials or objects.
The touch panel is filled with buttons, allows the speaker to also call on a computer, a laser disc or videotape player to provide material needed during the lecture. Microphones are installed on desks, and students can speak directly to instructors on other campuses, and they can look each other in the eye (via television).
The equipment is connected via fiber optic line to the local phone company office, and then via fiber optic line to the other campuses participating in the network.
At UW-Stout, work is under way to connect all classrooms to a fiber network.
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.