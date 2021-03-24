From the Files, Week of March 24

As we go to press we learn that a frightful accident occurred near Twenty-two mile Ford last Wednesday. A party of men were at work in a stone quarry near the Ford, getting out material for the new Catholic church. They were loosening a large boulder and a mass of rock which unexpectedly fell, crushing two young men, Kanute Severson and George Feegan, to death, and badly injuring a brother of Severson and breaking the leg of another man. The sad affair created much excitement in that vicinity and the feeling of sorrow is wide-spread, as the unfortunate parties were highly esteemed.

An order for $65.75, given by the Chippewa Logging Company , was offered at the bank of A.Tainter & Son for discount, last Monday, by a young man who said his name was Frank Lantz. As the order was drawn in favor of some other name Mr. French, the cashier, suspected something wrong, and telephoned to the company at Chippewa Falls. It was at once revealed that the order was stolen and Marshal Diedrich promptly arrested the young man. The next day the sheriff came over and took the prisoner to Chippewa Falls. Besides the order, the fellow was accused of stealing money and clothing from the boarding house if the Company, some of which was found in his possession.