From the files

A hail storm visited this section last Sunday afternoon, and awesome damage was done to exposed windows. The sky-lights of Powell’s and Long’s art galleries, and the conservatory of John H. Knapp suffered the most serious loss in broken glass. Fortunately, there was no wind during the storm, and the hail coming straight down did very little harm to the windows of dwellings.

Mr. Rosenberg is preparing to send his daughter Bertha, to the Wisconsin school for the Deaf at Delavan about the first of September. Bertha is an unusually bright and intelligent little girl, hence we predict that she will make rapid progress in her studies.

A sneak thief boarded the westbound morning passenger train on the Omaha road at Menomonie Junction August 20. When near Hammond he entered one of the sleepers and found his way into the compartment of J.A. Gammins, a traveling salesman for the Willimantic Linen Company of Chicago. The rogue went through his grip, got two razors and a little other stuff and was reaching for Gammins’ trousers and vest when the traveling man awoke, touched an electric button and summoned a porter, who captured the intruder. He was taken to Hudson and turned over to the authorities. He is a slight young fellow, about 20 years old, and to the men on the train he gave the name of Nicholson.