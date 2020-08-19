From the files

135 Years
Saturday, August 22, 1885
A hail storm visited this section last Sunday afternoon, and awesome damage was done to exposed windows. The sky-lights of Powell’s and Long’s art galleries, and the conservatory of John H. Knapp suffered the most serious loss in broken glass. Fortunately, there was no wind during the storm, and the hail coming straight down did very little harm to the windows of dwellings.
Mr. Rosenberg is preparing to send his daughter Bertha, to the Wisconsin school for the Deaf at Delavan about the first of September. Bertha is an unusually bright and intelligent little girl, hence we predict that she will make rapid progress in her studies.
125 Years
Friday, August 23, 1895
A sneak thief boarded the westbound morning passenger train on the Omaha road at Menomonie Junction August 20. When near Hammond he entered one of the sleepers and found his way into the compartment of J.A. Gammins, a traveling salesman for the Willimantic Linen Company of Chicago. The rogue went through his grip, got two razors and a little other stuff and was reaching for Gammins’ trousers and vest when the traveling man awoke, touched an electric button and summoned a porter, who captured the intruder. He was taken to Hudson and turned over to the authorities. He is a slight young fellow, about 20 years old, and to the men on the train he gave the name of Nicholson.
100 Years
Thursday, August 19, 1920
Women of Nation Gain Voting Right: In common with their sisters throughout the nation, the women of Menomonie will celebrate the national victory for suffrage, completed by the ratification of the Susan B. Anthony federal amendment by Tennessee yesterday.
Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment when the lower house of its legislature voted 50 to 46 to concur in the senate resolution adopted Friday by a 54-4 vote.
This ensures voting by the women of the country in the fall elections unless the lower house in Tennessee rescinds its action, which is regarded as improbable.
The National Woman’s Suffrage association announces that celebrations will begin Saturday noon, in cities throughout the country. Whistles, sirens, bells and other noise making devices will be employed.
The women of Menomonie, however, will stage a more elaborate celebration, Miss Gladys Harvey, suffrage leader announced today. A parade will form at the Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. There will be band music and the line will contain men who have been friendly to the suffrage cause, as well as women. The parade will be followed by a meeting at the Memorial, at which there will be speaking.
Wisconsin women, by state action, were qualified to vote for president this fall. The adoption of the federal amendment will give them the full suffrage right under the constitution and they may then vote on all offices.
75 Years
Wednesday, August 22, 1945
Letter from Norway reveals Tough Times in War-torn Country: Revelation of the distressing conditions brought on by Nazi rule in Norway is contained in a letter that Ole Brekke, Sokendalen, Norway, sent to his uncle, Ole Brekke, Third Street.
After the Germans took over the country, the people of Norway had scant rations and no meat, according to the letter. People had no new clothes since the war began and had to patch and mend to make their old garments last.
It was a tough time for five years during the war. The Germans took away all meat, butter, wool and blankets and some horses. You couldn’t even buy a nail in Norway and there has been no new clothing for the last four or five years. But the letter says, hopefully, “we now look for better times.”
The letter was dated July 21 and was received here on Aug 14.
The writer of the letter lives on the old home farm where Ole Brekke spent his boyhood days before coming to America. Ole Brekke, who has been a resident of Menomonie more than 60 years, left Norway when he was 19 years old. He says the old home farm is about 45 miles from Trondhjem.
50 Years
Wednesday, August 19, 1970
Miss Ada Hosford has been recognized again for her efforts on behalf of the American Legion. She received two awards at the state convention in Milwaukee which were accepted by 10th District Commander Martin H. Erickson and presented to her Aug. 9 when district officers held an executive session here.
The awards include a certificate and trophy.
The Legion’s Citation of Appreciation reads, “This citation of appreciation is gratefully presented to Miss Ada Hosford in recognition and sincere appreciation of outstanding service and assistance which contributed to the advancement of the American Legion programs and activities dedicated to God and Country.”
The citation is signed by Commander Erickson and was presented by the 10th District American Legion, Department of Wisconsin. The trophy is the Arlene Rintoul Memorial Award and recognizes Miss Hosford for her outstanding service to the American Legion in 1969-70.
Miss Hosford has been a Legion member since 1919. She served as 10 district historian for five years and post historian “since nearly the beginning.”
25 Years
Sunday, August 20, 1995
A record price was set Aug. 9 at the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction at the Wisconsin State Fair when a steer exhibited by 12-year-old Bret Cody of Menomonie sold for $21,500.
The winning bid was submitted by Eddie Martini’s Restaurant, Wauwatosa for Cody’s 1,261-pound Reserve Grand Champion Steer, a Maine-Anjou. The eight champion steers, four champion swine and three champion sheep up for bid from the junior and open shows brought in a total of $152,500.
The auction raised more than $8,500 for the Wisconsin State Fair Park Youth Foundation. Cody and his brother Nate had a crossbred grand champion steer in the open show. That also went to Eddie Martini’s Restaurant, at a price of $4,500 for the 1,242-pound animal.
15 Years
Wednesday, August 17, 2005
A special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of State Highway 29 took place Monday morning at the Firefighter/EMT and Law Enforcement Citizen Soldier Memorial Bridges near Chippewa Falls.
On hand for the event, Gov. Jim Doyle talked about how bad the road used to be. Nicknamed “Bloody 29,” the highway used to have nearly twice the average fatality rate for two-lane highways in Wisconsin because of poor sight distances, curves and hills, heavy truck volume and dangerous cross traffic.
Doyle said the economic impact of the completed road will be $400 million over the next 25 years. He pointed out that areas that weren’t easily traversed by truck are accessible now. As a result, businesses will be able to expand and new businesses will have a reason to locate along the corridor.
The completion of the project also creates what has been dubbed the “golden triangle” as Menomonie, Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire are all linked by four-lane roads.
It took 13 years to complete the entire 203-mile project and $450 million, with the final segment costing $119 million. But the lives saved are worth far more.
10 Years
Wednesday, August 18, 2010
New to this year’s Dunn County Fair was a grandstand event billed as a “Pig Scramble.”
Rather than risk the wrath of animal rights groups by chasing real porkers, Fair Board President Deb Gotlibson explained how the contest worked: “We turned it into an obstacle course and called it a pig scramble. We set it up so three-person teams had to run up a teeter-totter, crawl through a mud pit, crawl through a shavings pile and then across a balance beam and then through an obstacle course.”
Contestants jumped on a large bale of hay and grabbed a large, pink stuffed pig, provided by Calkins Midway off a pole.
“Then they had to run through the obstacle course and do a couple of other things,” Gotlibson said, explaining that since there was a fence over the top of the mud pit, contestants had to toss their pig across the pit instead.
“It was fun to watch, and they had a blast,” she continued. “A couple of spectators said it was the best $2 they ever spent in their life and it was the most fun they have ever seen.” Twelve teams participated, winning cash prizes and Olympic-style medals inscribed with the image of a pig.
5 Years
Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Raised dump truck box damages I-94 overpass.
Although the driver of a dump truck involved in a crash wasn’t injured, an overpass near Elk Mound in Dunn County has been badly damaged.
Wisconsin State Patrol reports that just before midnight on Aug. 14, Julie Bluesky, 44, of Couderay was driving a 1999 Kenworth dump truck owned by Lac Courte Oreilles Development Corporation westbound through a construction zone on Interstate 94.
Forgetting that the truck box was lifted, she struck the Division Street overpass at mile marker 54. The dump truck box was completely torn from the truck, causing considerable damage to the overpass. Debris from the bridge fell onto the westbound lane of I-94.
The interstate was closed for clean-up and so the bridge could be inspected. The westbound lanes of the interstate were reopened by 6:15 a.m. As of noon Saturday, however, it was unclear how long the overpass would be closed.
Bluesky was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital to be checked out, but did not appear to have suffered any injury. She was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the accident. The crash remains under investigation.
