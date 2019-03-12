University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross appointed UW-Stout Provost Patrick Guilfoile interim chancellor Monday, after Chancellor Bob Meyer announced his upcoming retirement in August.
Meyer "fully endorsed" Guilfoile and is "very pleased that Patrick will take over as chancellor when I step away," he said Monday in a message to UW-Stout students, faculty and staff.
Guilfoile has been Stout's Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs since July 2015, has been published in several peer-reviewed publications and has served on many committees at UW-Stout and in the community, according to a news release from the UW System.
“Dr. Guilfoile has served with great distinction as Provost, and we are confident that UW-Stout will be in good hands under his leadership and direction while we search for a new chancellor," Cross said.
“The UW System Board of Regents is confident that Dr. Guilfoile will provide seamless leadership after the retirement of Chancellor Bob Meyer,” said Board President John Robert Behling.
Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Glendali Rodriguez will take over as UW-Stout interim Provost in August.
Rodriguez is a licensed architect in the state of Wisconsin and holds a Master of Architecture degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology; she joined UW-Stout in 2005, according to Meyer's message.
"I want to thank Glendali for agreeing to this appointment and am sure that she will continue to build on the great work already underway in the Provost’s Office," Meyer said.
Meyer announced March 4 that he would retire Aug. 18.
The UW System will search nationwide for a new UW-Stout chancellor after Cross consults with UW-Stout groups including faculty, students and staff, according to the news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.