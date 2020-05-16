Health Department director: It's now up to individuals to keep the community safe

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Now that the flip has been switched on the local economy, it's up to individuals to keep the community safe, Dunn County Health Director KT Gallagher said.

Gallagher signed a local order on Thursday to replace the Department of Health Services safer-at-home order that was struck down by the Supreme Court Wednesday.

That new order is advisory, she said in her weekly COVID-19 update on the Dunn County Facebook page. The order relies on language that informs individuals what they should do, instead of what they shall do.

"I really want all of Dunn County to do what is right for us," Gallagher said. "The health of our Dunn County residents is really up to us now, and doing what we can do support others in their decisions to be safe and healthy."

Dunn County as of Friday has had 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a rise of six in the past week. There are 13 people who have been released from isolation. Of the seven still suffering symptoms, one person remains hospitalized.

Four positives cases were discovered as a result of the mass testing done with the help of the National Guard on Sunday and Monday in Eau Claire.