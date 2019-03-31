As you travel through Wisconsin, you certainly a lot of the colors green and gold.
Most people relate these colors to our beloved Green Bay Packers.
However, the Packers are not the only source of green and gold. How about the legions of John Deere farm equipment that we see scouring farm land all over the world?
I know that John Deere’s colors are green and yellow, but it’s close to gold, thus making a clever opening.
The kind of tractor you see in the accompanying photo was the first tractor produced under the John Deere name at their Waterloo, Iowa plant.
This tractor was used on the Husby farm in Dunn County and given to the Dunn County Historical Society by the Millar family.
The model was introduced in late 1923 with an original price tag of $1,000.
The “D” was considered a “wheat land” tractor, designed for pulling plows and providing power to threshers. The model “D” stayed in the John Deere line longer than any other tractor in the company’s history.
About 100,000 John Deere “D’s” were built all together. The last ones were put together after the production line closed in 1953.
Since its inception in 1837 the John Deere company manufactured farm-related hand tools and plows. Plows put the company on the map.
In late 1837 Mr. Deere developed a self-scouring, or self-cleaning, plow by forming a Scottish steel saw blade into a major agricultural breakthrough.
Prior to Deere’s steel plow, most farmers used iron or wooden plows, to which the rich Midwestern soil stuck, so they had to be cleaned frequently. Mr. Deere’s smooth sided steel plow solved this problem.
However, the efficiency of the steel plow created another problem. At that time if a farmer wanted a plow, he had to place an order and wait for it to be manufactured and sent to him.
This was a very slow process and not good for business.
To solve this problem, Deere decided to take a big risk and make the plows ahead of time to create an inventory. When an order came in, it could be quickly filled.
The Deere Company began tractor production in 1918 focusing on a two-cylinder engine. Some time later, the company began focusing on more powerful tractors using four and six engines having tractors in inventory like it did with small agricultural equipment.
John Deere was also developing a strong dealer network across the country, as well as in foreign countries like Argentina.
Development of a strong reliable tractor like our “D” was crucial to the identity and growth of the John Deere company. The Model “D” established the company as a major player in the farm tractor manufacturing business.
The Model “D” stayed in the John Deere production line until 1950.
Business has been very good for John Deere and it has experienced steady growth. Today John Deere has 14 manufacturing plants in the United States as well as facilities in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, Netherlands, Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom. The company employs 60,000 people.
