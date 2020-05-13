Local seniors presented with Dunn County Farm Bureau scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four local seniors have been awarded scholarships from the Dunn County Farm Bureau.

Andrew Zukowski, Ben Styer, Camryn Christopherson and Kittrick have been chosen to receive a Dunn County Farm Bureau Scholarship in the amount of $250.

Zukowski is a senior at Menomonie High School. He is the son of Adam and Mary Zukowski. His plan is to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. to major in homeland security with minors in terrorism studies and global conflict.

Styer is a senior at Menomonie High School. He is the son of Dave and Karen Styer. His plan is to attend the University of Minnesota to double major in animal science and agriculture and food science.

Christopherson is a senior at Prairie Farm High School. Her parents are Tim and Callie Christopherson. She plans to attend UW-Stout and major in early childhood education.

Singerhouse is a senior at Menomonie High School. He is the son of Jesse Singerhouse and Collette Blado. His plan is to attend either UW-River Falls or Chippewa Valley Technical College to study agriculture.