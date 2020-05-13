Local seniors presented with Dunn County Farm Bureau scholarships

Four local seniors have been awarded scholarships from the Dunn County Farm Bureau.
Andrew Zukowski, Ben Styer, Camryn Christopherson and Kittrick have been chosen to receive a Dunn County Farm Bureau Scholarship in the amount of $250.
Zukowski is a senior at Menomonie High School. He is the son of Adam and Mary Zukowski. His plan is to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. to major in homeland security with minors in terrorism studies and global conflict.
Styer is a senior at Menomonie High School. He is the son of Dave and Karen Styer. His plan is to attend the University of Minnesota to double major in animal science and agriculture and food science.
Christopherson is a senior at Prairie Farm High School. Her parents are Tim and Callie Christopherson. She plans to attend UW-Stout and major in early childhood education.
Singerhouse is a senior at Menomonie High School. He is the son of Jesse Singerhouse and Collette Blado. His plan is to attend either UW-River Falls or Chippewa Valley Technical College to study agriculture.
The farm bureau awards up to four $250 higher education scholarships each year to graduating seniors. The scholarships are awarded to graduating high school students enrolled in an accredited college, university or technical college and is open to all students in Dunn County, with preference given to students from farm bureau families.
"We are excited to support the future generation of agriculturalists," Dunn County Farm Bureau President Marv Prestrud said.
Dunn County Farm Bureau is one of 61 county farm bureaus that make up Wisconsin Farm Bureau. For more information about Dunn County Farm Bureau, visit wfbf.com/about/counties/dunn/
