Menomonie city council to examine multi-family development near middle school

"Logic tells you that it’s going to be a total mess," Foley said.

The 29 acres that Estover Terrace is proposed for is currently zoned for single- family housing. For the project to move forward, a rezoning request would also need to be approved to build apartments at that location.

Foley said those who purchased homes in that area trusted that the city would use that land for single-family housing according to its zoning rather than approve apartment complexes.

Joan Pougiales, who lives on 15th Street Southeast, feels the city isn't following its comprehensive plan formed in 2016. One of the goals of the housing plan is to provide a balance between single-family and multi-family housing, which includes an objective to increase owner-occupied home ownership.

She said the city is heading in the wrong direction by not following its plan. In the current economy, the focus should be on smaller projects, Pougiales said. She isn't against any plan that features something other than single-family homes as long as there is an option for people to buy.