Menomonie city council to examine multi-family development near middle school

Earlier this year, the city of Menomonie hosted discussions on meeting the increasing housing needs in the community.
Later this month, the Menomonie city council must determine whether a new development complex is right for the city. At its next meeting July 20, the council is scheduled to discuss and possibly move forward a Planned Unit Development submission for Estover Terrace, a development that features apartments, twin homes and single-family homes.
Located between the city's east side residential area and the middle school farther to the east, a number of community members are concerned about the project.
Kris Recker, who lives on Main Street, said not only does the plan not take into account how high-density housing could impact traffic flow and safety near residential areas, the middle school and Oaklawn Elementary, but it also goes against plans put in place for development by the city.
"At the heart of this is a concern about the safety of the kids on 21st moving around at the schools, concerns about the incompatibility of this development with the surrounding housing," she said, "and it’s also about a concern when city hall needs to be paying for planning documents that are collecting dust, and not being attended to or being allowed to guide the city on further development."
Estover Terrace is planned for 29 acres of land between 17th Street Southeast on the west and 21st Street Southeast on the east. The plan would also include a through street being paved that connects 11th Avenue Est to 17th Street Southeast.
The 156-unit housing complex includes six single-family homes, seven twin homes, eight 12-plex apartment buildings and five 8-plex apartment buildings.
On June 22, the plan commission voted in favor of recommending the approval of the plan by the city council by a 6-1 vote. David Williams voted against the plan. With the approval, the plan commission supported that the four 12-plex buildings be reduced to 8-plex buildings. This reduces the number of units for the plan from 155 to 123.
Mayor Randy Knaack said finding suitable development locations while also attempting to alleviate potential concerns of neighbors is a difficult balance. The city is short on all types of housing and the site that Estover Terrace is proposed has all the essential needs for development such as water and sewer set up, he said.
"I know we need all aspects of housing and I know affordable housing, elderly housing, workforce housing — we are short on housing," Knaack said. "We’re not as short as some communities but we need to be looking at the future."
Trevor Bohland with Eau Claire Realty, the developer of the project, said Menomonie's housing supply is insufficient to meet the current needs and demands for all housing types and levels of income.
The plan would occur in five phases with the five 8-plexes constructed during phase I. During the next two phases, the eight 8-plexes would be built with seven twin homes constructed in phase IV and the six single-family houses in the final phase. Bohland estimated each phase would take 12-15 months for completion.
To meet the concerns of having large apartment complexes near single-family housing area, proposed is a plan that progressively shifts from houses to apartment-style living.
"The preliminary plat and site plan attempted to be compatible to surrounding neighbors," he said, "by single family and twin homes on the west side of the 17th Street and 11th Avenue and transition to multi-family on the east side of the development."
The housing proposed would meet needs for low-income and moderate-income housing, he said. Without a private-public partnership it would be difficult meet the demand for severely cost-burdened households.
Traffic on 21st Street Southeast during pickup and drop-off at the middle school and Oaklawn Elementary is problematic, Julie Beston said. Beston, who lives on 9th Avenue East, said adding high-density housing in that area will only increase concerns of safety.
Adding a through street as part of the project will also create traffic issues in the residential areas to the west of the development, Jeanne Foley said. Foley lives on 15th Street Southeast and she said the through street provides a new route to the middle school and to downtown and the UW-Stout campus.
The new road will provide an additional way for parents to pick up their kids from school, she said, as vehicles travel through an area with a number of kids and elderly walking and biking, something that isn't safe.
"Logic tells you that it’s going to be a total mess," Foley said.
The 29 acres that Estover Terrace is proposed for is currently zoned for single- family housing. For the project to move forward, a rezoning request would also need to be approved to build apartments at that location.
Foley said those who purchased homes in that area trusted that the city would use that land for single-family housing according to its zoning rather than approve apartment complexes.
Joan Pougiales, who lives on 15th Street Southeast, feels the city isn't following its comprehensive plan formed in 2016. One of the goals of the housing plan is to provide a balance between single-family and multi-family housing, which includes an objective to increase owner-occupied home ownership.
She said the city is heading in the wrong direction by not following its plan. In the current economy, the focus should be on smaller projects, Pougiales said. She isn't against any plan that features something other than single-family homes as long as there is an option for people to buy.
"I have this fear of Menomonie turning into Pottersville where nobody owns anything and everyone is in rentals because there is no other choice," she said. "The city is allowing all of this rental property to go up and it’s not requiring that people be allowed to buy. I think that is a really bad direction to go."
Recker and Beston share a similar view. There aren't a lot of affordable homes for purchase in Menomonie, Beston said. Offering owner-occupied housing will lead to commitment to the community for property owners.
"They would provide opportunities for long-term investment in the community rather than these sort of transient or temporary rental units," Beston said of owner-occupied housing.
Plan commission member Dennis Krop said the needs of the community are diverse. The city needs more than just single-family homes, he said. Kropp voted in favor at the plan commission meeting to push the plan forward to city council.
"I think we need to think about the whole demographic of our community," he said. "It’s changing, we’re not the Waltons anymore, and we’re not the Beaver Cleaver family anymore. We have a diverse population, that’s very good, and I think we need to support that by having diverse housing."
While similar plans in the area have been voted down over the years, Knaack said, the needs of the community are always changing. Housing in the past wasn't as in demand as it is now. The concerns of neighbors are valid, he said, but the housing needs also need to be taken into account.
"I think we need to consider all of their concerns, all the community concerns and mix them in with the concerns for additional housing," Knaack said.
"It’s got a number of good things and a number of bad things," he added of the project. "We’re not going to satisfy everybody no matter which way we go. It’s just that we have to make the best decision possible with the information we have, and it’s not always the easiest thing to do."
