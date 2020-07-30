Menomonie education forum planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Education leaders in the Menomonie area will discuss back-to-school challenges during a forum at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They will discuss what back to school means for their schools and their students, and will provide information about the possibility of a modified opening.

Panelists include UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank, Chippewa Valley Technical College President Bruce Barker, a representative from Menomonie schools, Mayor Randy Knaack and Police Chief Eric Atkinson.

Questions for panelists may be submitted in advance by email to: dunncountycrt@gmail.com.

No registration is required. Here’s the link to the webinar:

You may also participate by calling phone:1 301 715 8592 - Webinar ID: 875 1963 9231 -- Passcode: 647225

A recording of the event will be replayed on community partner's social media and websites. The event will also be livestreamed on the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.

Check out the Facebook event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/711710352952882/

