Menomonie Mainstream Boutique owner builds online community with consumers

Mainstream Boutique maintains a mission to empower, strengthen and celebrate women through fashion and for four years Fiergola has tried to do that. What’s occurred during the pandemic is she now feels her customers have been the one’s empowering and strengthening her.

“It’s been a complete 180, and that’s come back to me fully,” Fiergola said. “That’s where I like to use the word blessed because I truly am. If it wasn’t for the fact that these women have loved me and supported me in this and they’ve been incredible.”

Fiergola has also added themes to her days. On Wednesday evenings it’s Wine Wednesday during her video as she features some of her favorite wineries in the area and asks viewers to share what they may be drinking. Mainstream Boutique usually provides at the store coffee and baked goods made by Fiergola’s mother Harriette. During the closure, she decided to host videos of her baking with her mother each Sunday. After the baking session Fiergola posts the recipe.

As a result of the support she’s felt from the community, Fiergola has made it a priority to also show her support to other local small businesses. On Tuesdays and Thursdays she gets delivery or curbside pickup of restaurants while sharing on her social media asking others join in supporting these businesses.