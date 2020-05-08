Menomonie Market Food Co-op receives Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grant

The Menomonie Market Food Co-op was announced as a recipient of a grant through the Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin program.
The program, administered through the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, is designed to strengthen Wisconsin’s food industries by helping farms and businesses more efficiently process, market and distribute locally grown food products.
Grant funds for the Menomonie Market will facilitate purchase of equipment and increase capacity to process, preserve and store food. This will allow the co-op to purchase unsold produce and consigned crops grown by local producers and expand its offering of deli and frozen grocery items.
“DATCP is pleased to provide support for these innovative local food projects,” said Kara Kasten-Olson, agriculture program supervisor for DATCP’s Division of Agricultural Development. “The grants are intended to support the diverse sectors of Wisconsin agriculture, and outcomes generated by the grant recipients provide benefits to local communities and serve as models for others in the local food industry.”
DATCP received 33 funding requests totaling about $1.16 million. Ultimately, nine projects totaling $300,000 were selected to receive grants this year.
Also receiving grants were Hulings Rice Food Center in Ashland, Cattail Organics in Athens, Meadowlark Community Mill in Ridgeway, Keene Garlic in Sun Prairie, Central Rivers Farmshed in Stevens Point, Stevens Point Area Cooperative, Salchert Market in St. Cloud and Wisconsin Hop Exchange Cooperative in Waterloo.
The Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin program began in 2008 and has funded 76 projects, totaling almost $2 million. Previous grant recipients have generated more than $10 million in new local food sales, created and retained more then 220 jos and benefitted more than 2,800 producers and 3,000 markets.
Gov. Tony Evers provided an additional $100,000 per year for the program in the biennial budget because of the significant impact and growing interest, increasing available funds to $300,000.
