Menomonie MS earns runner-up at state Science Olympiad

Coach Natalie Topper comments: "Competition at this level reflects countless hours of practice and study, and we are so pleased with the results in all areas. We were fortunate to have 4 full teams (50 students) this season, and we're thankful our Menomonie School district's support allowed us to take three JV teams to state who also did incredibly well, coming home with multiple medals. COVID really shortened and negatively affected our previous 2 seasons, and now to be able to compete back in person for all our students was so rewarding. I've been fortunate to add Math teacher Amy Zuber as a co-head coach and new science teacher Rachel Scott as an assistant this year, and we have been able to really expand our depth of knowledge as a team."