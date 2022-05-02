Menomonie MS earns runner-up at state Science Olympiad

Menomonie Middle School Science Olympiad had a great showing at the Wisconsin State Science Olympiad Competition finishing as the Runner-up to State Champion, Madison Hamilton. Menomonie Middle School was coming off a recent Regional Championship and was looking to be competitive for the State Championship this season.
Coach Natalie Topper comments: "Competition at this level reflects countless hours of practice and study, and we are so pleased with the results in all areas. We were fortunate to have 4 full teams (50 students) this season, and we're thankful our Menomonie School district's support allowed us to take three JV teams to state who also did incredibly well, coming home with multiple medals. COVID really shortened and negatively affected our previous 2 seasons, and now to be able to compete back in person for all our students was so rewarding. I've been fortunate to add Math teacher Amy Zuber as a co-head coach and new science teacher Rachel Scott as an assistant this year, and we have been able to really expand our depth of knowledge as a team."
People are also reading…
We had multiple State champions from Menomonie. These state champions also won scholarships to UW Stevens Point! Congrats:
State Champions included:
Sara Palmer, Otis Yonko, Lilly Gregerson and Mack Bien in Forestry
Sara Palmer and Ben Seguin in Horticulture
Logan Topper and Otis Yonko in Trebuchet
Luke Ray and Oliver Lugo, and Daniel Stauffer in Rocks and Minerals
After our State Champions, Menomonie placed second in the following events:
Oliver Lugo, Noah Winder, and Ben Seguin: Codebusters
Luke Ray and Maddie Horvath: Ornithology
Logan Topper and Otis Yonko: Crave the Wave
Grace Edenborg and Meg Hansen: Dynamic Planet
Jay Beston and Lily Fraher: Green Generation
Sara Palmer and Tanner Husby: Geocache
Ben Seguin and Noah Winder, 2nd place, Mousetrap
Logan Topper and Meg Hansen: Solar System
Jay Beston and Nora Scorczewski: Virology
Menomonie was placed third with:
Cole Christenson and Logan Topper in Electric Wright Stuff
Sara Palmer and Cole Christenson in Write it Do it
Maddie Horvath, Oliver Lugo, and Nora Scorczewski in Experimental Design
Also placing on Varsity was:
Cole Christenson, 4th place, Bridge
Sara Palmer and Ben Seguin, 4th place, Crime Busters
Ben Seguin and Tanner Husby, 4th place, Sounds of Music
Noah Winder, 4th place, RoboCross
Maddie Horvath and Nora Scorczewski, 5th place, Disease Detectives
Oliver Lugo, 5th place, Mission Possible
Exhibition Team individual medals included:
Carly Weber and Alexander Heckendorf, 3rd place, Dynamic Planet
Ben Seguin and Maddie Horvath, 3rd place, Road Scholar
Mathew Snavely and Timothy Berends, 4th place, Mousetrap
Luke Ray and Tanner Husby, 4th place, Ping Pong Parachute
Grant Nigon and Peyton Gregerson, 5th place, Storm the Castle
Ryan Hulbert, 5th place, Mousetrap
Jai Hasse and Nora Trotter, 5th place, Ornithology
Nico Holt, 5th place, Anatomy and Physiology
Mathew Snavely, 5th place, RoboCross
Andrew Heckendorf and Lilly Gregerson, 6th place, Disease Detectives
Alex Anderson and Ryan Hulbert, 6th place, Storm the Castle