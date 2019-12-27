Mental health is a growing concern in Dunn County.
Menomonie native and UW-Stout student Katie Jo Walker wants to be part of a solution to a increasing issue.
The senior majoring in Human Development and Family Studies is looking to spread awareness of mental health through advocacy and volunteering, along with tutoring high school students. Her own experience with mental health led her to realizing many of the people that need help aren’t getting it.
“It just made me more aware of how much of a need there is for mental health, counselors and advocates to fighting so we have equal rights, so everybody can have access to mental health treatment,” Walker said.
As part of a Dunn County community health needs survey, results show eight of 10 people believe there’s not adequate access to mental health resources in the county.
Walker will earn her degree in May and then is looking to pursue graduate studies at UW-Stout in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Walker said more can be done at the university to spread awareness of mental health. She said it’s important students understand the data and how they can find help if struggling with mental health.
UW-Stout is a partner in the Health Dunn Right community health coalition conference with the Dunn County Health Department, Community Foundation of Dunn County and Mayo Clinic Health Systems.
The university is also looking to create a center for study and promotion of health and well being. The center will increase opportunities for students to be involved in applied learning and research.
Walker has been a volunteer counselor for a nationwide crisis text line since September. Those who are in crisis situations can text the line and be connected with a trained crisis counselors. The counselor’s job is to assess the situation and determine a plan to meet the needs of the individual texting the line.
“I can work with them on either a safety plan to help them stay safe or talking about coping skills to help them cope through the night,” Walker said.
You have free articles remaining.
A text line provides a more private way of speaking with a counselor than a phone line, Walker said.
Walker is also helping high school students who plan to attend college understand mental health.
She is a tutor for the Wisconsin Virtual Academy — which she attended high school through. In addition to assisting in academic work, she has done presentations on mental health to some of the students going through similar experiences.
She is hoping to share some the skills she has learned through her studies with other students as they venture off to college.
“It was important for me to give back because I know high school can be a struggle in many different ways, academically and even emotionally and mentally,” Walker said. “I wanted to return (to the Wisconsin Virtual Academy) to be a support person and be there if they need a boost or need some encouragement to get through.”
While awareness of mental health is growing, Walker said she’s come to realize how many people are affected and how many don’t receive the support they need.
The first step in helping those struggling with mental health, Walker said, is reaching out for help.
“One of the biggest things I always say is just being willing to reach out for support,” Walker said. “Whether it’s from teachers, counselors, whoever you have in your life who you can get support from — I always say definitely utilize those people that you have.”
The crisis text line can be reached by texting HOME to 741741. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255. UW-Stout also provides free counseling services in Bowman Hall weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.