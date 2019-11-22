John Rocco Calabrese is running to represent District 29 in the Wisconsin Assembly.
The Menomonie resident is focused on campaign financing problems, local tax levy limits placed on local government by the state and accountable representation.
“I see a lot of partisan back and forth in Madison, and it seems like there aren’t a lot of independent voices,” Calabrese said.
Calabrese is the first candidate to announce his campaign for the seat, according to Wisconsin Elections Commission. Incumbent Rep. Rob Stafsholt announced Tuesday he will run for office in Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District. Calabrese ran for 29th Assembly seat in 2018 when he was edged by Stafsholt in the general election.
The District 29 includes parts of Dunn and St. Croix counties.
Calabrese, a Democratic, said his party has attempted to address money in politics — which Calabrese said is at the core of almost every issue — and allows him the freedom to craft his own message.
“It doesn’t make sense to me that what’s good for people in New Richmond and Menomonie is the same thing that’s always good for the people in every other town,” Calabrese said.
You have free articles remaining.
He said the desires of the people of the district typically align around clean water, safe roads and good schools. Modern politics has become about the corrupt elite versus the rest of the people, he said, which is why it’s important to Calabrese to address campaign financing issues.
“It’s not very complicated,” Calabrese said, “but all too often, our shared values are drowned out by partisan rancor emanating from Madison, fueled by a corrupt campaign system of legalized bribery.”
Calabrese’s motto is “29 in the 29th,” a reflection of his plan to hold 29 town hall meetings in the district over the course of a year. This way, Calabrese said, he can discuss local issues in an open forum. Conducting town hall meetings about once every two weeks prevents Calabrese from hiding, and he says that will keep him from being pulled by the people in Madison in a direction that differs from his constituents.
“It’s not just an opportunity to hear the concerns of people, it’s an opportunity for the people to hold me accountable,” Calabrese said.
Through his experience in his 2018 campaign Calabrese learned focusing on local politics is key. In his time as a member of the Dunn County Board of Supervisors — which he was appointed to in April — Calabrese learned how state policy affects local issues. State and local politics should be the focus, rather than national politics, he said.
Local governments are forced to cut services, raise taxes and struggle under state restrictions, Calabrese said. He said he will look to lessen the hardships faced by local home health care programs, nursing facilities, rural schools and farmers.
If elected Calabrese said he will take the needs and issues faced by whole district with him to Madison.
“We will not be quiet, and we will not fall in line. We will not be told how to vote or how to legislate by any political party or consultant,” Calabrese said. “We will rattle the doors and the windows. We will set a new example of how things get done. We will shake the system and we will lead the critical return to genuine representation.”