Menomonie school board censures Jim Swanson; requests his resignation and will file a disorderly conduct complaint against him

One of the major talking points during the near 90-minute morning meeting was the conduct of Styer and Zydowsky. Board members Tricia Thompson and Chris Freeman said their conduct did not properly calm the situation and contributed to Swanson’s outburst, while maintaining his actions were out of order.

Thompson said the document presented to the board Friday -- both issuing a censure to Jim while also approving further actions -- is not OK with her and another black eye on the district’s face.

“I’m just appalled and absolutely disgusted by this,” Thompson said. “I cannot believe the amount of time and effort that went into totally mischaracterizing somebody, especially when we know that there was another board member who is not being called out and should be regarding what that board member said that night too. I love this community, and I love this school district, but reading these kinds of things and thinking at some point when I’m not on this board that the people who are parading these kinds of documents are going to continue to make decisions for my children seriously makes me question whether my kids should be going to this school. It breaks my heart.”