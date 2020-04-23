Menomonie's Clint Moses announces candidacy for Wisconsin's 29th Assembly district

Clint Moses wants to do more for his community.
He also believes he's capable of doing more, as he announces his candidacy for the Wisconsin Assembly for the 29th District.
Issues important to Moses' campaign include community and environmental health, responsible use of tax dollars, boosting of local economies and protecting constitutional rights for individuals.
"The real thing for me is I think with the Assembly it’s one of the last great stands as far as U.S. politics," Moses said, "where people can actually bring their problems, their concerns forward, and your state Assembly person should really be the person to listen, help come up with solutions, write a bill and actually make a long-lasting impact that’s going to go on as a long-lasting legacy to improve the overall quality of life in the 29th or in our area."
The Republican joins New Richmond residents Neil Kline and Ryan Sherley on the party's ballot for the Aug. 11 primary.
Menomonie's John Rocco Calabrese is the lone Democrat to announce candidacy for the 29th District.
The 29th Assembly District covers western Dunn County and eastern St. Croix County. Incumbent Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, announced in November he would be running for state Senate in Wisconsin's 10th District.
Moses is a chiropractor in Menomonie and member of the Menomonie school board, and while that has given him the opportunity to play a part in the operation of his local school district, he said, there isn't a lot of policy creation.
As a chiropractor, Moses says he values the health of his community. He wants to provide affordable access to health care, providers that are accessible, compensate providers well and make sure consumers have affordable insurance.
A number of patients either have no insurance or too high of deductibles that they can't afford services, Moses said.
A clean and sustainable environment is also an important issue to Moses. As an outdoorsman, he said, it's imperative we have an environment that can be enjoyed not only today, but also for future generations.
Other issues Moses views as important are making sure the region is getting its fair share of funding for roads, public safety and schools. He views the health of the local economy and protecting people's constitutional rights as other key issues.
Moses said his time as a small business owner gives him insider information on what it takes to succeed in local communities.
"It’s a big deal to revitalize and protect our small communities, our small towns through pro-business policy creation," he said.
With the current COVID-19 pandemic, Moses said, discussion around constitutional rights of people has only increased. There is a fine line that is being walked, he said, between protecting public safety and the right for people to gather.
In addition to his time on the Menomonie school board, Moses has previously taken on leadership roles for the Boy Scouts, nursing home boards, served as board chair for the Community Foundation of Dunn County and president of the Menomonie Rotary Club. As a life-long resident of the district, Moses said, he wants to have a lasting impact on the community by representing the area in Madison.
"The community has always been very important to me," Moses said. "It’s not just a place that I make my money, go home and spend it on things. I want to see Menomonie, and not just Menomonie, but obviously the entire 29th thrive."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!