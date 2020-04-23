Menomonie's Clint Moses announces candidacy for Wisconsin's 29th Assembly district

Moses is a chiropractor in Menomonie and member of the Menomonie school board, and while that has given him the opportunity to play a part in the operation of his local school district, he said, there isn't a lot of policy creation.

As a chiropractor, Moses says he values the health of his community. He wants to provide affordable access to health care, providers that are accessible, compensate providers well and make sure consumers have affordable insurance.

A number of patients either have no insurance or too high of deductibles that they can't afford services, Moses said.

A clean and sustainable environment is also an important issue to Moses. As an outdoorsman, he said, it's imperative we have an environment that can be enjoyed not only today, but also for future generations.

Other issues Moses views as important are making sure the region is getting its fair share of funding for roads, public safety and schools. He views the health of the local economy and protecting people's constitutional rights as other key issues.

Moses said his time as a small business owner gives him insider information on what it takes to succeed in local communities.