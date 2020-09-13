New CFDC scholarship fund dispenses first award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In August, a local Menomonie woman became the first recipient of the Barb Schmelzle Promise Award for Women, a scholarship opportunity for non-traditional adult women facing extreme or adverse life experiences to make progress toward furthering their education.

Joni Cash is in her second semester of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Viterbo University. Currently a Registered Nurse working in Outpatient Behavioral Health, it is a requirement for her employer to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing within six years of hire to remain in her position.

Once she fulfills this requirement, she will be eligible for a part-time position with benefits.

Joni is focusing on completing her BSN while she continues to work two or three days a week while caretaking for a family member.

“Going back to complete the BSN...feels like a gift,” Joni said.

Joni plans to work part time and study online from home while providing care and companionship for her loved one.

This scholarship award of $500 will go toward tuition to help soften Joni’s student loan debt so she can complete her degree.