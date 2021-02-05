'No point in hiding it': Chippewa Falls district preparing to cut up to 24 positions

Big changes may be coming for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD).

The district sent a letter to all employees this week indicating that a number of positions may be cut in the near future. Superintendent Jeff Holmes said up to 24 staff positions may be cut all across all areas while planning for the 2021-22 school year.

Enrollment has been on a steady decline in the CFAUSD for the past four years, with the COVID-19 pandemic acting as an accelerator in that decline, heavily contributing to the potential layoffs.

While planning for next year’s budget, an enrollment drop of 149 students is contributing to an expected budget deficit of $1.6 million in revenue.

Holmes said the need to inform the CFAUSD staff and the public is necessary in order to keep them properly informed and not blindsided by a sudden splurge of layoffs.

“I tried to provide as much information as I possibly could,” Holmes said. “I don’t like for people to be surprised, but when that number was plugged into the revenue number worksheet and the deficit showed up, I knew it was something we had to get out in front of. There is no point in hiding it.”