EAU CLAIRE— Shane Vlcek, a physician assistant, recently joined the Emergency Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Vlcek earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He received a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City.
Vlcek is a member of the Society of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants. His professional interests include emergency medicine, and prehospital emergency medicine and procedures.
“Growing up in the Midwest, I understood that Mayo Clinic Health System has a long reputation of compassion and excellence,” says Vlcek. “I am happy to have the opportunity to be part of that team.”
In his free time, Vlcek enjoys backpacking the hidden places of the Rocky Mountains in Idaho, hunting and spending time with family. He also is an amateur author.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.