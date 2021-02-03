 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prevea Pediatrics opens at Menomonie Health Center
0 comments

Prevea Pediatrics opens at Menomonie Health Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Prevea Pediatrics is now in Menomonie at the Prevea Menomonie Health Center, 2919 Stout Rd.

Allison Schneider, MD, FAAP, joins the team of family medicine providers that also provide care to children at the Prevea Menomonie Health Center. Dr. Schneider is a board-certified pediatrician specializing in routine care for children ages newborn to 18, well-child visits, immunizations, sick visits and sports physicals.

“As a pediatrician, I am part of a team with not only the patient, but also the parents or caregivers,” says Dr. Schneider. “My goal is to educate the patient and family so they can stay safe and healthy. I have a strong belief in preventive medicine and enjoy working together to create and sustain a healthy lifestyle.”

Appointments with Dr. Schneider at the Prevea Menomonie Health Center can be made online at www.prevea.com or by calling 715-717-6850. Dr. Schneider also sees patients at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, 3119 Woodman Dr. in Altoona.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Single-vehicle crash injures three
News

Single-vehicle crash injures three

  • Updated

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 4:36 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a one-vehicle crash near 2098 9 ½ Aven…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News