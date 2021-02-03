Prevea Pediatrics opens at Menomonie Health Center

Prevea Pediatrics is now in Menomonie at the Prevea Menomonie Health Center, 2919 Stout Rd.

Allison Schneider, MD, FAAP, joins the team of family medicine providers that also provide care to children at the Prevea Menomonie Health Center. Dr. Schneider is a board-certified pediatrician specializing in routine care for children ages newborn to 18, well-child visits, immunizations, sick visits and sports physicals.

“As a pediatrician, I am part of a team with not only the patient, but also the parents or caregivers,” says Dr. Schneider. “My goal is to educate the patient and family so they can stay safe and healthy. I have a strong belief in preventive medicine and enjoy working together to create and sustain a healthy lifestyle.”

Appointments with Dr. Schneider at the Prevea Menomonie Health Center can be made online at www.prevea.com or by calling 715-717-6850. Dr. Schneider also sees patients at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, 3119 Woodman Dr. in Altoona.

