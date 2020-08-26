Schachtner begins work on broadband group

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, participated in the first meeting of the Governor’s Taskforce on Broadband Access Wednesday.

She was appointed as one of four legislative members of the task force, which will work to make investments and policy changes to encourage broadband connection everywhere in Wisconsin.

“I hear from people in northwest Wisconsin every day about how the lack of access to high-speed internet impacts their lives,” Schachtner said. “As a mother of six children and grandmother of 12 grandchildren, I have been amazed at how the internet has opened up their educational opportunities. All people who live in rural areas, from the very young to the elderly, benefit from staying connected to each other. The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted how important broadband access is to every aspect of our lives.”

The taskforce is charged with researching and recommending policies and initiatives that will meet the state’s broadband goals and needs, promote strategic expansion and adoption around the state, especially in rural areas, and develop solutions with key stakeholders and experts.

This effort will result in an annual report to the governor and the Legislature laying out real, practical solutions to finally get this work done to meet the challenges of our 21st century economy.

Schachtner represents Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District, which includes Dunn County.

