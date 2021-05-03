Stout commencement set for May 8

Spring commencement will be held in person and virtually for 1,075 graduates on Saturday, May 8, at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
A total of 870 undergraduates and 205 Graduate School students will receive degrees.
The socially distanced, in-person ceremonies at Johnson Fieldhouse, for graduates only, will be:
• 9 a.m., College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management
• 11 a.m., College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences
• 1 p.m., College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences
• 3 p.m., Graduate School
About 400 graduates have chosen to attend.
The last fully in-person commencement ceremony was held in December 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates from 2020 who did not have an in-person commencement option have been invited back to the 2021 in-person ceremonies; about 55 will attend.
For family, friends and guests, the in-person ceremonies can be seen via livestream on the UW-Stout commencement website.
Graduates not attending the in-person ceremonies can take part in the virtual ceremony, via a livestream broadcast premiering at 10 a.m. on the university’s YouTube channel and the commencement website. Names of graduates will be read in separate college videos, which will also be found on the commencement website.
Interim provost Glendali Rodriguez will host the virtual and in-person ceremonies. Chancellor Katherine Frank will provide remarks to the graduates, and a recording of two student speakers will be played at both the in-person undergraduate and virtual ceremonies.
The virtual and in-person ceremonies will include music recorded for the event by the UW-Stout Symphonic Band, “Pomp and Circumstance” and “With Tower High,” directed by Aaron Durst; and the UW-Stout Jazz Orchestra, “Alma Mater,” directed by Jerry Hui.
Students and members of the UW-Stout community can share comments and photos on UW-Stout social media platforms using the hashtag #StoutGrad2021.
Videos of the ceremonies will remain on the commencement website for families and students to watch again or to view anytime.
Diplomas will be mailed to students four to six weeks after final grades are issued.
For more information, contact Commencement Coordinator Britta Miller, 715-232-4052, or email commencement@uwstout.edu.