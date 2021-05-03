Stout commencement set for May 8

Spring commencement will be held in person and virtually for 1,075 graduates on Saturday, May 8, at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

A total of 870 undergraduates and 205 Graduate School students will receive degrees.

The socially distanced, in-person ceremonies at Johnson Fieldhouse, for graduates only, will be:

• 9 a.m., College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management

• 11 a.m., College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences

• 1 p.m., College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences

• 3 p.m., Graduate School

About 400 graduates have chosen to attend.

The last fully in-person commencement ceremony was held in December 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates from 2020 who did not have an in-person commencement option have been invited back to the 2021 in-person ceremonies; about 55 will attend.

For family, friends and guests, the in-person ceremonies can be seen via livestream on the UW-Stout commencement website.