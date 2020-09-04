Stout senior uses virtual reality to create real career path

Virtual reality internship

At the fall 2019 Stout Game Expo, Benetti presented “The Subconscious Mall,” her first virtual reality experience. Based on the Tarot card La Lune, players used objects to find a way to escape a barren mall.

Benetti assisted players with her demo while explaining her design process. Visitors to her booth included a representative from 3M’s summer internship program.

“I didn’t know it at the time, but it essentially acted as an informal interview. After that night I knew I wanted to continue doing virtual reality, and a great opportunity was made available with the 3M internship,” Benetti said.

As 3M’s virtual reality design summer intern, Benetti’s role was to create a virtual simulation on how to operate 3M lab equipment. The simulation teaches lab technicians about a new product they use in their daily tasks.

First, Benetti researched the product she was demonstrating. “I talked to designers, engineers and lab technicians to understand and document its functionality. Then, I created a detailed storyboard of how the user should go through the demo from the first to the last step,” Benetti explained.