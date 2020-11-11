Stout students join Dunn County prairie management plan

“I feel like it is impossible to learn stuff like this by just watching videos of someone doing it and answering questions about what they did. I think our professors are doing an excellent job of helping us learn during the pandemic while practicing safety precautions at the same time,” he added.

Students made weekly trips to the park early in the semester. Their work is part of a project with Conservationist Dan Prestebak of Dunn County Land and Water Conservation and Manager Scott Nabbefeld of Dunn County Facilities and Parks to develop a vegetation management plan for the 34-acre prairie areas on the north end of the 147-acre park.

About a half-dozen student teams in the Restoration Ecology course each will develop a prairie management plan, based on their research, and present them to the county, with the hope their plan is chosen.

The project is a continuation of work last year by two students, who created habitat units as part of a capstone course in the major, said Assistant Professor Keith Gilland, who has a Ph.D. in plant ecology.

“Now we’re taking one of those management units to develop a plan that future iterations of my restoration class, and other environmental science classes, can work to implement,” Gilland said.