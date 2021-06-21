Stout students look forward to normalcy after adapting during freshman year

“I want to explore all the opportunities available at UW-Stout. I want to work in the labs, make things and learn how the world works,” Thompson said.

In his in-person Fluid Mechanics and Circuits and Devices courses, Thompson could use all the equipment in the labs.

“The courses spend lots of time applying our lectures to the lab setting, which has helped me understand how the concepts are applied to real life. Attending labs in person are a gratifying experience of attending UW-Stout,” he said.

Despite such drastic changes to campus life, O’Brien felt more comfortable than during her first year, when she struggled with homesickness and new levels of anxiety. Her basketball coaches and teammates were a strong support group away from home, and she knew she could reach out if she needed help.

“I am closer to my team than ever and I feel like I am more able to step outside of my comfort zone and be myself,” she said. “My goal for this year is to make sure that I work hard at what I love and try not to let my self-doubts get in the way of what I want to do. I think I really can achieve this goal because I have the best support system behind me.”

Campus involvement and opportunities