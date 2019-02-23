Dakota Paulson of Menomonie graduated from The College of St. Scholastica with a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology.
Mariah Schlottman of Boyceville from Rochester Community and Technical College made the Dean’s List for Fall Semester ending this past December.
Sara Person of Menomonie from Rochester Community and Technical College made the High Academic Achievement List for Fall Semester ending this past December.
Students Tiffany Marie Martin of Elk Mound and Jessica J. Coffin, Brooklyn M. Henderson, and Matthew Carl Kieffer of Menomonie have been named to the fall semester 2018 Dean’s List at Iowa State University.
Grace Simpson of Menomonie has been named to the 2018 fall semester Dean’s List at Luther College. Lexi Hastings of Menomonie has been awarded the Martin Luther Award at Luther College.
Makayla Hendrickson of Menomonie been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn.
Several Dunn County students have received honors at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the fall 2018 semester: Alyssa Stuart of Boyceville, Semester Honors; Britney Bechel of Elk Mound, Semester Highest Honors; Carissa Henderson of Menomonie, Semester Highest Honors; Edward Johnson of Menomonie, Semester Honors; and Erica Kinnard of Menomonie, Semester High Honors.
Several Dunn County students have been named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn.: Hailey Durand-Christianson of Colfax, Brooklyn Hellmann of Boyceville, Cassidy Michels of Menomonie and Tiarra Tollefson of Ridgeland.
