Tiffany Creek Elementary School in Boyceville was one of eight schools in the state named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
“Congratulations to our 2019 Blue Ribbon Schools,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor said Thursday. “Students, teachers, families, educational support staff, school and district leadership, all of you can take pride in achieving this national honor, which recognizes schools' success for all students.”
Tiffany Creek Elementary was nominated by the state superintendent in January. Schools nominated complete an application and undergo a national review process.
You have free articles remaining.
Schools awarded fall under exemplary high performing schools that score in the top 15 percent on state assessments or exemplary achievement gap closing schools that score in the top 15 percent of the state report cards "Closing Gaps" priority area.
More than 300 school nationwide will be recognized in November at an awards program in Washington, D.C.
Other schools recognized in Wisconsin were Bayfield Elementary, Cedar Hills Elementary in Oak Creek, Lakeview Technology Academy in Kenosha, Marcy Elementary in Menomonee Falls, Star Center Elementary in Lake Geneva, Van Hise Elementary in Madison and Winneconne Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.