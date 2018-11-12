A Minnesota man and a Wisconsin woman have been sentenced in the May shooting of a rural Colfax man.
Shawn H. Goplen, 35, of 1101 Linden Lane, Faribault, Minn., was convicted Nov. 6 of shooting a man over suspected stolen methamphetamine in the town of Tainter.
Dunn County Judge Rod Smeltzer sentenced Goplen to five years in prison, according to online court records. He must also undergo five years of extended supervision.
Goplen was convicted of two felonies: second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possessing a firearm as a felon. A felony battery charge and a misdemeanor were dismissed but read in.
He will receive 160 days credit for jail time served.
Goplen shot Sundstrom in the leg with a .40-caliber handgun after accusing the man of stealing his methamphetamine on May 27, according to a criminal complaint.
While Goplen was looking for his keys, he offered to give Sundstrom a ride to the hospital but left after Sundstrom refused.
Kari L. Blank, 36, of 244 W Main St., Ellsworth, witnessed the shooting but left the house with Goplen without helping Sundstrom or calling the police, according to the complaint.
Goplen and Blank left in two vehicles. One had been stolen from Hudson and was found the next day near Boyceville, according to the complaint.
After an area-wide manhunt, Goplen and Blank were spotted at a Dollar General store in Rice Lake May 31.
After a car chase, Goplen and Blank were taken into custody, according to the complaint.
Goplen must pay $1,036 in court costs. During his supervision, he cannot have illegal drugs, alcohol or firearms.
Blank was convicted of felony methamphetamine possession in September. Smeltzer withheld a 6-month jail sentence and gave her three years of probation, according to online court records.
A misdemeanor, failing to report a crime, was dismissed and read in to Blank’s case.
She must pay $518 in court costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.