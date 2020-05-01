UW-Stout graduate students provide mental health counseling in area schools

“Sometimes people aren’t aware of their behaviors. We let them determine their identity and how to build awareness of who they are,” said Gramoll, a native of Fredonia and 2016 UW-Eau Claire psychology graduate.

“I try to provide whatever services I can,” said Gramoll, who also works for Northwest Connections suicide hotline and the Dunn County mobile crisis response unit.

Gramoll, in her final semester of the program, has 12 student clients at Menomonie High School and Downsville elementary. Carpenter, in the first semester of his second year, has five clients at Downsville and Menomonie Middle School.

The counseling techniques Gramoll and Carpenter have learned at UW-Stout, such as play therapy with young children, have equipped them to deal with a variety of clients and problems.

“You have kids with troubling backgrounds or home life. You have to meet them where they’re at,” Carpenter said. “You focus in that first couple of sessions on building that relationship with them. It may be hard for them to trust adults again.

“How can you give them the skills to deal with their situation?” Carpenter said, noting that young people often turn to substance abuse to help cope.