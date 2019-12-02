The 50th anniversary of the first moon landing will be celebrated in music by the Symphonic Singers at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
The choir’s winter concert, Stars I Shall Find: A Musical Celebration of Astronomy and Space Exploration, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 9th St. E.
Tickets are $5 and are available online at the Service Center in the Memorial Student Center, 715-232-1122, and at the door.
“This year marks the 50th year since the moon landing, as well as the year we first took a photo of a black hole. Our concert thus celebrates everything the night sky inspires in humankind through a wide spectrum of musical genres,” said Associate Professor Jerry Hui, Symphonic Singers director.
Along with the music, an educational script has been created as a semesterlong collaboration of a student team. The project is supported by the Baldrige Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration Committee. Members of the team include:
- Sarah Dickson, 2018 alumna, entertainment design
- Shane Ender, of Eau Claire, computer science
- Amara Miller, of Andover, Minn., environmental science
- Laura Moran, of Euless, Texas, retail merchandising and management
- Charlie Peavey, of Minneapolis, graphic design and interactive media
- Ethan Stewart, of Eau Claire, computer networking and information technology
- Casey Tilkens, of Green Bay, group leader, science education
A reception will be held after the concert, including star-gazing led by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.
UW-Stout offers a minor in performing arts.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
