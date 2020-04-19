UW-Stout seniors adjusting to sudden home-based learning, looking ahead

He received the job offer a few days after completing the second internship last summer. He will work in Cummins’ Power Systems Business Unit and help develop software for new products.

“UW-Stout has been fantastic. The faculty all-around have been fantastic. At UW-Stout, you don’t really slip through the cracks as a student,” said Hillebrand, who was living in Red Cedar Hall before the pandemic.

He won’t let the last two months of college put a damper on his UW-Stout experience. “I’m definitely happy. It’s worked out very well for me,” he said.

Disappointed, but ‘it’s been going pretty well’

Walker was living at home in Menomonie this semester, so she was spared the challenge of having to quickly move out of an apartment or residence hall like many others when the pandemic hit.

However, she’s still making the adjustment to online learning and having to miss special events planned in the Honors College, of which she is a member.