The Menomonie Police Department has identified the victim of a Tuesday night motorcycle crash as Levi Collin Benson, 40.
Benson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, the department said in a news release Thursday.
Benson was found pronounced dead Tuesday at the site of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of Dairyland Road at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Speed and alcohol were possible factors in the crash.
The department and the Menomonie Fire Department responded to the crash. The department and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the accident.
The department wrote in the release Thursday: "Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Levi Benson."