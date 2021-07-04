WDVA grants available to nonprofits that help veterans

MADISON — Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar announced July 1 that applications are now being accepted for grants available to Wisconsin organizations that serve Veterans and their families. Applications for the WDVA Non-Profit Grant will be accepted through 4 p.m. Friday, July 30.

The WDVA Non-Profit Grant is awarded to registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations that provide financial assistance or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families. The WDVA Non-Profit Grant provides up to $25,000 to each grantee, with a maximum of $250,000 awarded annually. WDVA especially encourages organizations that assist underserved veteran populations and/or those that have a focus on assisting veterans in underserved geographic areas to apply.

For additional information about the WDVA Non-Profit Grant, including evaluation criteria, application materials, and tips for applying, please see the WDVA Entrepreneurship And Non-Profit Grant Programs webpage. Questions about the grant application process should be directed to the WDVA Grants Unit; call 1-800-WIS-VETS or email

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0