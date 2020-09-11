West CAP offers COVID financial help

This money is targeted to prevent increased homelessness by providing money for rent assistance, mobile home lot rent assistance, and for security deposits, all for households that can document income loss due to COVID.

While West CAP has already distributed close to $740,000 of its $1 million WRAP grant by assisting 400 households, all these funds must be used by the end of October. So, if you have this need or know someone who does, please help spread the word and apply soon.

The federal government has also supplemented one of West CAP’s core funding sources, The Community Services Block Grant, to address a wider range of needs.

These funds will be available until depleted or through the end of 2021 and are only available for households earning less than 125% of federal poverty guidelines, but families new to this level of income due to recent COVID income loss can apply.

To date, West CAP has been able to assist more than 75 households with these funds.

If you wish to contribute, West CAP has created a designated COVID Rapid Response and Resiliency Fund just for this purpose, and as West CAP is a 501©3 charitable organization, all such donations to this fund are fully tax deductible.

