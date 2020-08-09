West CAP providing school supplies through Operation Back to School program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency will again provide kids with back-to-school supplies through its Operation Back to School program for Menomonie, Elk Mound, Colfax, Boyceville and Glenwood City school districts.

Last year, the program was able to provide more than 250 students entering pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade with school supplies that could be a financial burden to many families in these districts.

Through the generosity and support of the local communities, West CAP was able to provide each student with a backpack, folders, notebooks, markers/crayons, pencils and many other required supplies.

The program is open to any income eligible families with children going to any public or private school or being homeschooled within these districts.

To apply, please contact the West CAP office at 715-265-4271 to request an application or visit their website at www.westcap.org. For any additional questions or to find ways to help, please contact Jill at 715-265-4271 ext. 1324 or via email at westcap@wcap.org.

If you would like to help, West CAP is looking for donations of school supplies as well as other back to school necessities as well as financial donations to purchase supplies. Checks can be made payable to: West CAP - Operation Back to School' and mailed to PO Box 308, Glenwood City, WI 54013 or by donating online at www.westcap.org.

