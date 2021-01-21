WESTconsin Credit Union donates $10,000 to Eau Claire Senior Center

WESTconsin Credit Union is pleased to announce the donation of $10,000 to the L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire. The donation will specifically benefit the “Fit for the Future” Campaign to design and build a 4,000 square foot fitness facility and remodel the existing lower level. The renovation will provide space for additional physical fitness programs and create rooms to support partnerships with area organizations like the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) and Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement.

“WESTconsin is very excited to provide these funds to the L.E. Phillips Senior Center,” stated Jerilyn J. Kinderman, WESTconsin Credit Union Financial Officer. She continues, “the pandemic has shown us all how difficult isolation can be. We don’t want seniors to feel isolated as they retire and age and the Center provides them the social interaction we are learning that we need.”

The senior center is a gathering place for individuals ages 50 and over who reside in the City or County of Eau Claire, to maintain independence through access to programming which develops skills to enhance their social, emotional, and physical wellbeing. If you are interested in learning more about or donating to the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, please visit www.lephillipsseniorcenter.com.

WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Isanti, Ramsey, Wabasha, and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a Membership Savings Account. Credit unions are financial institutions owned by their account-holders, and member funds are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) up to at least $250,000.

